** USD/INR trading stronger at 61.93/94 vs Friday's 61.77/78 close

** Shares down 1.1 pct, further aiding gains

** Most Asian currencies weaker vs dollar

** Index of the dlr against six majors up 0.2 pct

** USD trades at 7-year high vs the yen post robust non-farm payrolls

** Pair seen holding in 61.85 to 62.05 range during trade (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)