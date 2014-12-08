HONG KONG Dec 8 Hang Seng Indexes Company said
on Monday it had granted licences to two Chinese asset managers
to launch investment products linked to the Hang Seng Index in
mainland China, marking the first such products under the
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme.
China Asset Management and China Southern Asset Management
have been allowed to sell exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the
landmark scheme and will start their public offerings on
Tuesday.
A trading link that lets Hong Kong and Shanghai investors
buy and sell shares on each other's bourses went live on Nov.
17, the latest step towards opening China's tightly controlled
capital markets.
However, participation in the scheme was much lower than
expected in the past few weeks when the average daily
utilisation of quotas for northbound and southbound investment
stood at around 25 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
The new products offered by the two asset managers will
enable more retail investors in China to enter Hong Kong's stock
market, given that the investment threshold of ETFs is much
lower than the 500,000 yuan ($80,000) that is required to use
the stock connect scheme.
The two new ETFs will bring the number of exchange-traded
products linked to indexes in the Hang Seng Family of Indexes to
31, with listings on 17 stock exchanges across the world and a
total of more than $17.8 billion in assets under management.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)