Dec 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount NZ$ 75 million
Maturity Date August 16, 2017
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 100.5825
Payment Date December 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total NZ$ 675 million when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0817659526
