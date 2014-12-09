Indian shares reverse gains as global concerns weigh
April 18 Indian shares erased gains to end lower on Tuesday, tracking weak global markets, as investors pruned exposure to risk assets amid lingering geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
** NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.26 pct ** The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, falls 0.86 pct ** Asian share markets mostly in the red while dollar gets a lift from Fed talk ** Overseas investors bought shares worth 49.84 billion rupees on Monday - NSE ** India keeps current account gap in check despite easing of gold import curbs ** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Ranbaxy Laboratories on watch as regulator clears deal (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 17) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------------------