BRIEF-London police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud
- Source link: (bit.ly/1z0QYnl)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
