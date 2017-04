** Foreign investors turn net sellers of Indian shares on Monday, excluding Infosys founders' stake sale - Traders ** Overseas investors bought shares worth 49.84 billion rupees on Monday - NSE ** Infosys founders sell stakes for $1.1 bln as new CEO boosts growth prospects ** Foreign investors participated in a big way in Infosys deal, nearly 80 pct, says Sanjay Sharma, MD & Head ECM at Deutsche Equities India in an interview to CNBC-TV18 (bit.ly/1yJPFua) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)