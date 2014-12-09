BRIEF-London police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud
** USD/INR seen opening little changed compared with Monday's close of 61.83/84
** Asian currencies mixed vs dollar
** Index of the dlr against six majors up 0.2 pct
** Nifty futures traded in Singapore down 0.4 pct
** However, foreign institutional investors have bought debt worth $1.3 billion so far in Dec
** Continued inflows to prevent sharp gains in the pair
** Pair trading at 61.85/87 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade
** Pair seen in 61.70 to 62.20 range during the week (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 17) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------------------