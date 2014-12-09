BRIEF-London police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud
** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen starting lower versus Monday's 7.92 pct close tracking oil fall
** Brent crude slips to 5-yr low dropping below $66 a barrel on worries over deepening supply glut
** Traders say some profit-taking likely after recent sharp fall in yields
** Broad sentiment however remains positive on hopes of rate cuts early in 2015
** 10-year paper seen moving in a 7.85 to 8.00 pct range this week (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 17) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------------------