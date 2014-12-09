** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen starting lower versus Monday's 7.92 pct close tracking oil fall

** Brent crude slips to 5-yr low dropping below $66 a barrel on worries over deepening supply glut

** Traders say some profit-taking likely after recent sharp fall in yields

** Broad sentiment however remains positive on hopes of rate cuts early in 2015

** 10-year paper seen moving in a 7.85 to 8.00 pct range this week