** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 2.9 pct, Ranbaxy Laboratories up 3.7 pct ** India's antitrust regulator approved Sun Pharma's $3.2 bln bid to buy Ranbaxy ** Approval to speed up the merger process - Traders ** Only key approval pending now is of US Federal Trade Commission, which will come in due course of time - Analysts