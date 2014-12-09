** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 7.90 pct vs 7.92 pct previous close

** Yield fell to as low as 7.89 pct, a level last seen on July 15, 2013

** Yields down after tracking fall in global oil prices to 5-yr low

** Little impact seen from current account gap widening in July-Sept, which were within expectations

** Some profit-taking likely at current levels, traders say

** 10-year bond yield seen in 7.85-7.92 pct band