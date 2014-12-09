** USD/INR trades at 61.89/90 compared with Monday's close of 61.83/84

** Asian currencies mixed vs dollar

** NSE index down 0.1 pct in early trade

** Traders say current account data largely in line with expectations

** Index of the dlr against six majors up 0.2 pct

** However, foreign institutional investors have bought debt worth $1.3 billion so far in Dec

** Continued inflows to prevent sharp gains in the pair

