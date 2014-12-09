** Finance Minister Arun Jaitley expressed satisfaction over recommendations on insurance bill made by a parliamentary panel, the government said in a statement on Monday ** Jaitley hopeful insurance market expansion would take place once the bill is passed by Parliament. ** Amendments to the Act seek to raise foreign direct investment cap to 49 pct, among other things ** Max India gains 3.4 pct, Exide Industries up 0.2 pct ** Bajaj Finserv rises 0.7 percent while Reliance Capital up 1 pct (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)