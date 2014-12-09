Indian shares reverse gains as global concerns weigh
April 18 Indian shares erased gains to end lower on Tuesday, tracking weak global markets, as investors pruned exposure to risk assets amid lingering geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
** Finance Minister Arun Jaitley expressed satisfaction over recommendations on insurance bill made by a parliamentary panel, the government said in a statement on Monday ** Jaitley hopeful insurance market expansion would take place once the bill is passed by Parliament. ** Amendments to the Act seek to raise foreign direct investment cap to 49 pct, among other things ** Max India gains 3.4 pct, Exide Industries up 0.2 pct ** Bajaj Finserv rises 0.7 percent while Reliance Capital up 1 pct (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 17) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------------------