** Shares in Cairn India Ltd fall 0.8 pct

** Macquarie downgrades stock to "neutral" from "outperform"

** Cairn is the most exposed to crude prices - arguably even among peers in Asia - Macquarie

** Increasing government share, end of income tax holiday in FY17, and a backended uptick in projected production profile are other fundamental factors - Macquarie (indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)