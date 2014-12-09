Indian shares reverse gains as global concerns weigh
April 18 Indian shares erased gains to end lower on Tuesday, tracking weak global markets, as investors pruned exposure to risk assets amid lingering geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
** Shares in Cairn India Ltd fall 0.8 pct
** Macquarie downgrades stock to "neutral" from "outperform"
** Cairn is the most exposed to crude prices - arguably even among peers in Asia - Macquarie
** Increasing government share, end of income tax holiday in FY17, and a backended uptick in projected production profile are other fundamental factors - Macquarie (indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 17) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------------------