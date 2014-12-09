Indian shares reverse gains as global concerns weigh
April 18 Indian shares erased gains to end lower on Tuesday, tracking weak global markets, as investors pruned exposure to risk assets amid lingering geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
** India's BSE index falls 0.1 pct; NSE index is down 0.15 pct
** Recent outperformers fall on profit-taking
** ITC Ltd is down 1.03 pct, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is down 1.1 pct
** However, losses limited as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 2.7 pct and Ranbaxy Laboratories up 2.8 pct
** Markets across Asia down tracking weak cues from Wall Street
(indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
April 18 Indian shares erased gains to end lower on Tuesday, tracking weak global markets, as investors pruned exposure to risk assets amid lingering geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 17) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------------------