** India's BSE index falls 0.1 pct; NSE index is down 0.15 pct

** Recent outperformers fall on profit-taking

** ITC Ltd is down 1.03 pct, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is down 1.1 pct

** However, losses limited as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 2.7 pct and Ranbaxy Laboratories up 2.8 pct

** Markets across Asia down tracking weak cues from Wall Street

