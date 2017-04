** A couple of indicators signal the NSE has a key support at 8,400

** The 23.6 pct Fibonacci retracement of the rally from Oct. 17 low of 7723.85 to a record high of 8,626.95 on Dec. 4 rests around 8,414

** Meanwhile, put options at 8,400 reach 5.74 million outstanding positions as of Monday's close - NSE data

** That level has the highest outstanding positions among index puts

** The NSE has fallen nearly 2 percent so far in December

** Index trading flat at 8,439.65