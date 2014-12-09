BRIEF-London police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud
** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 7.90 pct vs 7.92 pct previous close
** Slump in global oil prices reinforce expectation of rate cut early next year
** Yield moves in a tight 1-2 bps band
** Further gains unlikely ahead of inflation data on Friday
** Yield fell to 7.89 pct, a level last seen on July 15, 2013
** 10-year bond yield seen in 7.87-7.91 pct band until close (Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 17) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------------------