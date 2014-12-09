** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 7.90 pct vs 7.92 pct previous close

** Slump in global oil prices reinforce expectation of rate cut early next year

** Yield moves in a tight 1-2 bps band

** Further gains unlikely ahead of inflation data on Friday

** Yield fell to 7.89 pct, a level last seen on July 15, 2013

** 10-year bond yield seen in 7.87-7.91 pct band until close