** USD/INR trades at 61.87/88 compared with Monday's close of 61.83/84

** NSE index down 0.4 pct

** Asian currencies mixed vs dollar

** Traders say current account data largely in line with expectations

** Index of the dlr against six majors now down 0.1 pct, limits further gains in the pair

** Pair seen in 61.70 to 62.20 range during the week (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)