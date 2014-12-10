** NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down
0.4 pct
** Indian shares fell for a third consecutive day on
Tuesday, down to their lowest in one month
** The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding
Japan, falls 0.5 pct
** Oil sinks again, flight to safety hits shares, dollar
** Overseas investors sold shares worth 2.21 billion rupees
on Tuesday - NSE
** Tata Motors on watch after unit Jaguar Land
Rover recalls about 7,000 sports cars in
U.S.
** India may change rules on gold imports for star trading
houses-source
** Also, Reliance Industries to enter textile JV
with China's Shandong Ruyi
