** NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.4 pct ** Indian shares fell for a third consecutive day on Tuesday, down to their lowest in one month ** The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, falls 0.5 pct ** Oil sinks again, flight to safety hits shares, dollar ** Overseas investors sold shares worth 2.21 billion rupees on Tuesday - NSE ** Tata Motors on watch after unit Jaguar Land Rover recalls about 7,000 sports cars in U.S. ** India may change rules on gold imports for star trading houses-source ** Also, Reliance Industries to enter textile JV with China's Shandong Ruyi (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)