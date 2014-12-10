BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
** USD/INR seen opening slightly higher compared with Tuesday's close of 61.88/89
** Dollar index against six majors up 0.1 pct
** Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.4 pct
** Overseas investors sell shares worth 2.21 billion rupees on Tuesday - NSE
** Flows into debt, share markets key for near-term direction
** Pair trading at 62.01/03 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade
** Pair seen in 61.70 to 62 range for next few sessions
** Most Asian currencies gain vs dollar (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago