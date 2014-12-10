** USD/INR seen opening slightly higher compared with Tuesday's close of 61.88/89

** Dollar index against six majors up 0.1 pct

** Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.4 pct

** Overseas investors sell shares worth 2.21 billion rupees on Tuesday - NSE

** Flows into debt, share markets key for near-term direction

** Pair trading at 62.01/03 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade

** Pair seen in 61.70 to 62 range for next few sessions

** Most Asian currencies gain vs dollar