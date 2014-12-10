BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen starting lower versus Tuesday's close of 7.90 pct
** Absence of auction ahead of advance tax payments will provide some support to bonds, traders say
** 300-400 bln rupees worth of tax outflow expected - Dealers
** U.S. government bonds rallied on Tuesday on global growth concerns
** 10-year paper seen moving in a 7.85 to 7.90 pct range for the remainder of this week
** Also, caution seen ahead of CPI and industrial output data on Friday
** Brent crude falls more than $1, resuming its fall after a short-lived reprieve Tuesday (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago