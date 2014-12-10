** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen starting lower versus Tuesday's close of 7.90 pct

** Absence of auction ahead of advance tax payments will provide some support to bonds, traders say

** 300-400 bln rupees worth of tax outflow expected - Dealers

** U.S. government bonds rallied on Tuesday on global growth concerns

** 10-year paper seen moving in a 7.85 to 7.90 pct range for the remainder of this week

** Also, caution seen ahead of CPI and industrial output data on Friday

** Brent crude falls more than $1, resuming its fall after a short-lived reprieve Tuesday (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)