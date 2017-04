** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 7.90 pct, unchanged from previous close

** Yields seen range-bound as market cautious before retail inflation data on Friday

** Yields opened lower tracking fall in global oil prices, U.S. bond yields

** State-owned banks being biggest domestic buyers of debt on Tuesday aid sentiment, show appetite - trader

** 10-year bond yield seen in 7.88-7.91 pct band