** USD/INR trades at 61.93/94 compared with Tuesday's close of 61.88/89

** Tracks weak Asian and local shares.

** Some custodian banks seen selling dollars - dealers

** NSE index trading flat

** Index of the dlr against six majors down 0.02 pct

** Pair seen in 61.70 to 62.00 range during the week