** ABB India up 3.4 pct, Siemens gains 2.8 pct ** Morgan Stanley turns overweight on industrials in its model portfolio ** "We are adding 300 bps to industrials (from nil earlier) by cutting energy to neutral," the investment bank says ** Adds industrials to re-rate as interest rates fall in response to government action, fiscal consolidation and declining CPI which are likely precursors to a new capex cycle in 2016. ** Says private capex is likely to recover slowly given stretched balance sheets and low profitability ** Says if there is a positive surprise on capex, it is likely to come from state-owned enterprises and the government