** ABB India up 3.4 pct, Siemens gains
2.8 pct
** Morgan Stanley turns overweight on industrials in its
model portfolio
** "We are adding 300 bps to industrials (from nil earlier)
by cutting energy to neutral," the investment bank says
** Adds industrials to re-rate as interest rates fall in
response to government action, fiscal consolidation and
declining CPI which are likely precursors to a new capex cycle
in 2016.
** Says private capex is likely to recover slowly given
stretched balance sheets and low profitability
** Says if there is a positive surprise on capex, it is
likely to come from state-owned enterprises and the government
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)