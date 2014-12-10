** Jindal Steel and Power gains 3.4 pct
** ICICI Securities says it hosted a roadshow for the
company in UK.
** Company was represented by Group CEO Ravi Uppal and head
of investor relations D.Balasubramanyam, the broker adds.
** JSPL expects coal block auction bidding process to help
incumbents, as per ICICI Securities note
** While acknowledging competition, JSPL expects itself to
be favourably disposed under the technical parameters, the note
adds
** India's coal ministry in November unveiled draft rules
for auction of 204 coal blocks cancelled by top court earlier.
** The process is expected to be complete by March 2015, the
broker note says
