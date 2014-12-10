** Jindal Steel and Power gains 3.4 pct ** ICICI Securities says it hosted a roadshow for the company in UK. ** Company was represented by Group CEO Ravi Uppal and head of investor relations D.Balasubramanyam, the broker adds. ** JSPL expects coal block auction bidding process to help incumbents, as per ICICI Securities note ** While acknowledging competition, JSPL expects itself to be favourably disposed under the technical parameters, the note adds ** India's coal ministry in November unveiled draft rules for auction of 204 coal blocks cancelled by top court earlier. ** The process is expected to be complete by March 2015, the broker note says (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)