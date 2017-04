** BSE index down 0.03 pct while the NSE index is flat. ** Overseas investors sold shares worth 2.21 billion rupees on Tuesday - NSE ** Asian shares fall on global growth concerns and as political uncertainty in Greece prompts a flight to safety. ** Among blue-chips, ITC down 1 pct while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls 1.6 pct ** Tata Motors falls 0.6 pct after unit Jaguar Land Rover recalls about 7,000 sports cars in the U.S. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)