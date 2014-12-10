** RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.24 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers

** Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.2275 pct last week

** The highest yield polled was 8.27 pct, while the lowest was 8.20 pct

** RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.25 pct on the 364-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.2947 pct previously

** The highest yield for the 364-day bills in the poll was 8.30 pct, while the lowest was 8.24 pct

** RBI is selling 130 billion rupees ($2.10 billion) of treasury bills on Dec. 10, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills

($1 = 61.9350 Indian rupee) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/dipika.lalwani.thom sonreuters.com@reuters.net)