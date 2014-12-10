BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 7.92 pct, up 2 bps from previous close
** Traders cite profit-taking in low volume trade
** Yields in narrow 1-2 bps range as market cautious before retail inflation data on Friday
** Reuters poll showed retail inflation in November likely slowed to record low of 4.5 pct
** 10-year bond yield seen in 7.89-7.93 pct band (Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago