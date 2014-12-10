** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 7.92 pct, up 2 bps from previous close

** Traders cite profit-taking in low volume trade

** Yields in narrow 1-2 bps range as market cautious before retail inflation data on Friday

** Reuters poll showed retail inflation in November likely slowed to record low of 4.5 pct

** 10-year bond yield seen in 7.89-7.93 pct band