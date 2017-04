** Shares in India's gold companies are trading higher

** India will announce changes as early as this week to a rule mandating star trading houses export 100 percent of gold imports -- source to Reuters

** The proposed changes will give companies more flexibility amid global price fluctuations -- traders say

** Titan Co Ltd gains 1.3 pct, Gitanjali Gems Ltd surges 8.7 pct and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is up 4.4 pct