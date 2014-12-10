BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
** USD/INR trading at 62.01/02 compared with Tuesday's close of 61.88/89
** Traders cite dollar demand from oil companies
** However, most emerging Asian currencies are stronger vs the dollar on yen gains
** NSE index up 0.18 percent
** Dollar index down 0.11 percent (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago