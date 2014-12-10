Dec 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond perp priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Annington Finance B.V.

Guarantor Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 4.0 pct

Payment Date December 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing Frankfurt Freiverkehr

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

