BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics files for IPO of up to $50 mln
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc files for ipo of up to $50 million - sec filing
Dec 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond perp priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Annington Finance B.V.
Guarantor Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 4.0 pct
Payment Date December 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing Frankfurt Freiverkehr
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
WASHINGTON, April 28 General Electric Co has been awarded a $670.7 million logistics contract for repair and support of F/A-18 and EA-18 aircraft engines, the Pentagon said on Friday.