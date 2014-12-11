(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes) ** Havells India Ltd falls 3.3 pct, adding to 6.9 pct slump on Wednesday ** Company cuts standalone revenue forecast to 12-14 pct from 17-20 pct, citing weak domestic demand - analysts ** Significant pension liabilities seen at unit Sylvania in due to drop in bond yields, analysts add (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)