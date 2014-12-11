BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes) ** Havells India Ltd falls 3.3 pct, adding to 6.9 pct slump on Wednesday ** Company cuts standalone revenue forecast to 12-14 pct from 17-20 pct, citing weak domestic demand - analysts ** Significant pension liabilities seen at unit Sylvania in due to drop in bond yields, analysts add (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago