US STOCKS-Amazon, Alphabet drive Nasdaq to record high
* Dow down 0.08 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct (Updates to open)
** Bharti Infratel surges 7 pct compared to 1 pct fall in benchmark BSE index
** Stock rose as much as 12.7 pct to mark life high at 371.90 rupees
** Telecom tower company to gain from mega-spectrum auction as it will accelerate data-network rollouts by all operators - Analysts
** "Current 2100 mhz band is less efficient for 3G services, one should expect operators to increase their presence via Bharti Infratel's towers," an analyst tracking the sector says
** Bharti Infratel is 74.86 pct owned by India's Bharti Airtel - exchange data
April 28 The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed at the open on Friday after data showed the economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter, while strong tech earnings propelled the Nasdaq to a record high.