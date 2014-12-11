(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** Bharti Infratel surges 7 pct compared to 1 pct fall in benchmark BSE index

** Stock rose as much as 12.7 pct to mark life high at 371.90 rupees

** Telecom tower company to gain from mega-spectrum auction as it will accelerate data-network rollouts by all operators - Analysts

** "Current 2100 mhz band is less efficient for 3G services, one should expect operators to increase their presence via Bharti Infratel's towers," an analyst tracking the sector says

** Bharti Infratel is 74.86 pct owned by India's Bharti Airtel - exchange data