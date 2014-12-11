** USD/INR seen opening higher compared with Wednesday's close of 62.02/03

** Mainly driven by dollar demand from oil companies and caution ahead of consumer price inflation data on Friday

** Asian stocks down early on Thursday as falling oil prices continued to feed into global growth concerns

** Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.3 pct

** Pair trading at 62.29/31 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade

** Pair seen in 61.80 to 62.50 range for next few sessions

** Dollar index against six majors down 0.1 pct

** Most Asian currencies gain vs dollar