BRIEF-Automotive Stampings and Assemblies March qtr loss widens
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago
** USD/INR seen opening higher compared with Wednesday's close of 62.02/03
** Mainly driven by dollar demand from oil companies and caution ahead of consumer price inflation data on Friday
** Asian stocks down early on Thursday as falling oil prices continued to feed into global growth concerns
** Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.3 pct
** Pair trading at 62.29/31 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade
** Pair seen in 61.80 to 62.50 range for next few sessions
** Dollar index against six majors down 0.1 pct
** Most Asian currencies gain vs dollar (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago