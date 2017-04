** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen starting lower versus Wednesday's close of 7.91 pct

** Brent holds below $65 per barrel after sinking below the level first time since 2009 in the prior session

** U.S. 10-year treasuries yield falls to 1-1/2 week lows

** Caution continues ahead of CPI data on Friday

** Easing inflation may push 10-year yields to 7.80 pct - Traders

** 10-year paper seen moving in a 7.86 to 7.93 pct range (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)