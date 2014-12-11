** NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.27 pct ** The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, falls 0.3 pct ** Overseas investors sell Indian equity derivatives worth 19.15 bln rupees on Wednesday - NSE ** Also, foreign investors bought cash shares worth only 53.9 million rupees in the previous session - NSE ** Asian stocks fall on Thursday as falling oil prices continued to feed into global growth concerns (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)