(Starting on Monday, Dec. 22, the MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes) ** UBS sees possibility of downside to its FY16 year-end forecasts for CPI and 10-year rates of 5.6 pct and 6.5 pct respectively ** Expects continued restraint in India's fiscal and monetary policy, UBS analysts say in a report. ** Says watch market interest rates, not just RBI. WPI-based real rates now at 6 pct. ** Says financials most preferred sector as declining interest rates should support asset quality and earnings ** Lists LIC Housing Finance, Shriram Transport Finance Co, State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank as top picks. ** Keeps NSE index target for end-2015 at 9,600 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)