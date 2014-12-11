US STOCKS-Amazon, Alphabet drive Nasdaq to record high
* Dow down 0.08 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct (Updates to open)
(Starting on Monday, Dec. 22, the MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes) ** UBS sees possibility of downside to its FY16 year-end forecasts for CPI and 10-year rates of 5.6 pct and 6.5 pct respectively ** Expects continued restraint in India's fiscal and monetary policy, UBS analysts say in a report. ** Says watch market interest rates, not just RBI. WPI-based real rates now at 6 pct. ** Says financials most preferred sector as declining interest rates should support asset quality and earnings ** Lists LIC Housing Finance, Shriram Transport Finance Co, State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank as top picks. ** Keeps NSE index target for end-2015 at 9,600 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
April 28 The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed at the open on Friday after data showed the economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter, while strong tech earnings propelled the Nasdaq to a record high.