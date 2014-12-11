** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 bps at 7.88 pct, vs 7.91 pct at close on Wednesday

** Yields fall tracking slump in global oil prices to five-year lows

** Caution ahead of CPI data Friday to keep yields in a 2-3 bps range

** Easing inflation may push 10-year yields to 7.80 pct - Traders

** 10-year bond yield seen in 7.87-7.91 pct range