** USD/INR gains to 62.1450/1475 vs Wednesday's close of 62.02/03

** The pair approaching month's high of 62.25 hit on Dec. 1

** Risk aversion globally driving some profit-taking in rupee - traders

** If the pair gains further to around 62.30, the cbank may step in to sell dollars via state-owned banks - trader

** Some dollar demand from oil companies likely in the session to aid pair

** The pair seen in 62.00 to 62.30 for the day (Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)