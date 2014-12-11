(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** Gail (India) falls 2.3 pct

** Brent crude remains below $65 per barrel, not far above five-year lows hit in the previous session.

** Company is adversely impacted by lower crude prices due to its petrochemical and LPG businesses - Jefferies

** Fall in crude oil lowers petchem and LPG realisations which in turn impacts company's margins

** GAIL also indicated trading profits remained weak in 3Q, Jefferies adds (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)