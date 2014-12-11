(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes) ** BSE index down 0.93 pct, NSE index falls 0.87 pct ** Marks their lowest level since Oct 31 ** Blue-chips lead the falls: Infosys down 1.9 pct while ICICI Bank is down 1.2 pct ** Falls track lower Asian stocks as falling oil prices continued to feed into global growth concerns ** Overseas investors sell Indian equity derivatives worth 19.15 bln rupees on Wednesday - NSE (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)