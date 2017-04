** USD/INR at 62.2175/2225, after rising to as much as 62.2450, a level last seen on Dec. 1.

** Pair had closed on Wednesday at 62.02/03

** India cbank likely selling dollars via state-owned banks at 62.2450 - traders

** Likely defence-related dollar buying spotted from state-owned banks aiding pair - trader

** Risk-off sentiment to persist until month-end - traders

** The pair seen in 62.00 to 62.30 for the day