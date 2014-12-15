** Frontier equities disproportionately affected by the fall in the oil price, says Michael Levy, investment manager of the Baring Frontier Markets Fund

** Oct-Dec Returns (Pct)

MSCI Frontier Markets Index -14.2

MSCI Emerging Markets Index -7.3

MSCI World Index -1.6

** Adds asset class continues to offer long-term growth potential, at a lower valuation

** Return on equity for companies in the frontier markets universe should remains well ahead of emerging markets

** Index RoE 1 yr F-P/E

MSCI Frontier Markets Index 15.3 pct 11.1x

MSCI Emerging Markets Index 12 pct 13.1x

Source: Thomson Reuters DataStream

** With lower fuel costs and a stronger economic environment, Barings particularly likes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Kenya.

** Fund says Marico Bangladesh and Kenya's East African Breweries to benefit from an increase in consumer spending and lower costs. (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)