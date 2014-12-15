** Frontier equities disproportionately affected by the fall
in the oil price, says Michael Levy, investment manager of the
Baring Frontier Markets Fund
** Oct-Dec Returns (Pct)
MSCI Frontier Markets Index -14.2
MSCI Emerging Markets Index -7.3
MSCI World Index -1.6
** Adds asset class continues to offer long-term growth
potential, at a lower valuation
** Return on equity for companies in the frontier markets
universe should remains well ahead of emerging markets
** Index RoE 1 yr F-P/E
MSCI Frontier Markets Index 15.3 pct 11.1x
MSCI Emerging Markets Index 12 pct 13.1x
Source: Thomson Reuters DataStream
** With lower fuel costs and a stronger economic
environment, Barings particularly likes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
and Kenya.
** Fund says Marico Bangladesh and Kenya's East
African Breweries to benefit from an increase in
consumer spending and lower costs.
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)