** Foreign fund flows to Indian markets could suffer because of tumbling crude prices, says Credit Suisse analyst Neelkanth Mishra ** Mishra says tumbling benchmark crude prices depriving some countries of funds for global investments ** Says crude oil slump may lead to weakness in many economies, also hitting Indian exports ** India could see less foreign buying of stocks and debt in 2015 than in this year ** Mishra says expects about $18-20 bln in Indian equities and debt inflows in 2015. That would be far below $43.44 so far in 2014 ** Brent oil edged higher on Thursday, although prices remained close to a five-year low (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)