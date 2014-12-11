BRIEF-Automotive Stampings and Assemblies March qtr loss widens
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago
** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 bps at 7.87 pct, vs 7.91 pct close
** Yields fall, tracking slump in global oil prices to five-year lows
** Traders eyeing RBI's news conference later in the day at the conclusion of its board meeting in Kolkata.
** Traders cite speculation of a big announcement, though most are sceptical.
** Caution also prevails ahead of CPI data Friday (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago