** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 bps at 7.87 pct, vs 7.91 pct close

** Yields fall, tracking slump in global oil prices to five-year lows

** Traders eyeing RBI's news conference later in the day at the conclusion of its board meeting in Kolkata.

** Traders cite speculation of a big announcement, though most are sceptical.

** Caution also prevails ahead of CPI data Friday