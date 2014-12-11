Dec 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perpetual bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower La Mondiale
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.05 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 405 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings BBB- (S&P)
ISIN XS1155697243
