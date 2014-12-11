Dec 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perpetual bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower La Mondiale

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.05 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 405 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings BBB- (S&P)

ISIN XS1155697243

