Trump, streaming, likely winners in potential TV writers' strike
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 28 U.S. President Donald Trump may finally get a break.
-- Source link: (buswk.co/1zcITMu)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 28 U.S. President Donald Trump may finally get a break.
WASHINGTON, April 28 Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronic manufacturer and a major Apple Inc supplier, is planning an investment in the United States but has not finalized its plans, said Chairman Terry Gou as he exited the White House on Friday.