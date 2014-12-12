** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen starting lower versus Thursday's close of 7.87 pct

** Traders hope inflation data, due later in the day, will show a sharp fall and spur interest rate cuts early next year

** Reuters poll shows Nov CPI inflation slowed to record low ]

** Easing inflation may push 10-year yields to 7.80 pct - Traders

** Sentiment will also get a boost after U.S. crude drops below $59 to 5-1/2-yr low on supply glut

** U.S. yields rise after consumer spending increased in November

** India's 10-year paper seen moving in a 7.87 to 7.93 pct range

** Also, central bank chief says current account deficit comfortable despite widening (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)