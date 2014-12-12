** USD/INR seen opening higher compared with Thursday's close of 62.33/34

** Likely that 62 becomes fresh support level - traders

** Dollar firmer against most of its major peers after upbeat U.S. retail sales data

** Most Asian currencies fall vs dollar

** Dollar demand from oil companies and consumer price inflation data due later also on watch

** Overseas investors' sale of shares worth 8.08 bln rupees ($129.9 mln) on Thursday may also weigh

** Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.2 pct

** The pair trading at 62.42/44 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade

** The pair trading at 62.42/44 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade

** It is seen in 62 to 62.75 range for the next few sessions