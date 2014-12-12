BRIEF-Wockhardt to consider raising of funds via issuance of NCDs
* Says to consider raising of funds through issuance of NCDs on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
- Source link: (bit.ly/1yFlyA1)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says to consider raising of funds through issuance of NCDs on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says got order to supply headlamps and rear lamps for Maruti Suzuki Swift