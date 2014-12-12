BRIEF-Wockhardt to consider raising of funds via issuance of NCDs
* Says to consider raising of funds through issuance of NCDs on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** USD/INR at 62.4300/4400, after gaining as much as 62.45, matching the session high hit on Feb. 20
** The pair had closed at 62.33/34 on Thursday
** Traders on watch for RBI intervention via state-owned banks to support INR
** Dollar firmer against most of its major peers after upbeat U.S. retail sales data
** Most Asian currencies fall vs dollar
** Pair seen in a 62.00 to 62.45 range for the day (Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says got order to supply headlamps and rear lamps for Maruti Suzuki Swift