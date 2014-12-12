** USD/INR at 62.4300/4400, after gaining as much as 62.45, matching the session high hit on Feb. 20

** The pair had closed at 62.33/34 on Thursday

** Traders on watch for RBI intervention via state-owned banks to support INR

** Dollar firmer against most of its major peers after upbeat U.S. retail sales data

** Most Asian currencies fall vs dollar

** Pair seen in a 62.00 to 62.45 range for the day (Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)